Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Andrelton Simmons and Tommy La Stella will man the middle-infield spots in the series finale, resulting in Rengifo heading to the bench after a string of 11 consecutive starts. Though Rengifo has found success at the plate recently with a .341 average and five extra-base hits over that 11-game span, his opportunities seem likely to decline now that Simmons is healthy again after an extended stay on the injured list.