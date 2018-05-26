Angels' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Saturday
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Maldonado will head to the bench for a breather after starting the previous nine games behind the dish. In his place, Jose Briceno will make his major-league debut at catcher, hitting ninth.
More News
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Wednesday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Back from bereavement list•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Lands on bereavement list•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Stationed on bench Friday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Breaks out of slump in big way•
