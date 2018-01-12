Angels' Martin Maldonado: Strikes deal with Angels to avoid arbitration
Maldonado agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Angels on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
After splitting catching duties in Milwaukee over the previous five years, Maldonado was thrust into a starting role with the Angels this past season, appearing in a career-high 138 games. His offensive numbers left a lot to be desired with a .221 average and 73 wRC+, but the backstop flashed his elite defensive abilities en route to his first Gold Glove award. He's expected to be the primary catching option again in 2018, but his offensive deficiencies make him a very low-end fantasy option.
More News
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Sunday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not starting for second straight day•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Saturday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Withheld from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Homers twice Monday•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...