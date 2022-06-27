site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Matt Duffy: Lands on injured list
Duffy was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to lower-back spasms.
Duffy exited Sunday's game against Seattle due to the injury, which is evidently serious enough to knock him out for at least 10 days. Matt Thaiss was recalled to take his place on the roster.
