site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-matt-duffy-not-in-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Matt Duffy: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Duffy isn't starting Friday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Duffy started the last three games and went 3-for-10 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Luis Rengifo starts at the hot corner and leads off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read