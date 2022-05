Duffy went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Saturday's loss to Toronto.

Duffy knocked in the Angels' first run with a fifth-inning double and scored the team's final run in the ninth inning. The four-hit game was his first of the campaign and boosted his season average to .290. Duffy has gone 7-for-14 and scored three runs over his past four games.