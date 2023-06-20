Moore (oblique) will throw a bullpen tomorrow before a simulated game over the weekend, and he could return to the major-league roster early next week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com

Moore has been on the shelf since the end of May with a Grade 2 oblique strain. It appears the southpaw has a chance to return to the Los Angeles relief staff without a rehab stint, but that likely will be determined by how the simulated action over the weekend goes. One way or another, Moore should be pitching in the late innings for the Angels by the end of June.