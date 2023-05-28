The Angels placed Moore on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right oblique strain.

Moore suffered the injury while throwing prior to Friday's 6-2 win over the Marlins. According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, Angels manager Phil Nevin said Moore is dealing with a Grade 2 strain and is without a timeline for a return, though the expectation is that the southpaw will miss more than the minimum 15 days. The Angels called up right-hander Ben Joyce from Double-A Rocket City on Sunday to take Moore's spot in the bullpen.