Angels' Matt Thaiss: Absent from lineup Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thaiss isn't starting Tuesday against Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
After going 1-for-8 with three walks over the last four games, Thaiss will take a seat Tuesday. Matt Duffy will take his place at first base and bat sixth.
