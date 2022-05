Thaiss (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Thaiss has been out for two weeks with an unspecified issue, but he's good to go again now. He hit a modest .226/.300/.452 in 17 games prior to the injury and probably has to show more than that if he's to push for a return to the majors.