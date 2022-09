Thaiss is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Thaiss will retreat to the bench after he went 4-for-11 with a home run and a walk while starting in three of the Angels' last four games. He'll likely be part of a three-headed timeshare at catcher with Max Stassi and Kurt Suzuki moving forward and will also be an option to fill in at first base when top option Mike Ford gets a day off.