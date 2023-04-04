site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Matt Thaiss: Behind plate Tuesday
Thaiss is hitting eighth and behind the plate Tuesday against the Mariners.
Thaiss gets the start behind the plate with Logan O'Hoppe taking a rest for Tuesday's contest. In 29 games last year, the 27-year-old registered a .640 OPS in 81 plate appearances.
