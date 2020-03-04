Angels' Matt Thaiss: Enjoying strong spring
Thaiss is hitting .278 (5-for-18) with a home run and five RBI in Cactus League play.
Thaiss hit only .211 in 147 major-league at-bats last season, but he has consistently shown good hitting skills in the minors while his power has begun to emerge over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old won't have an everyday role with the Angels to begin the campaign, but his ability to play both corner infield positions could help him nail down a spot on the big-league roster.
