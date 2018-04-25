Thaiss went 4-for-5 with three runs Tuesday for Double-A Mobile against Mississippi.

The four-hit night upped his average from .250 to .290, and his overall slash line (.290/.333/.464) now looks closer to what we would expect from Thaiss in a return trip to the Southern League. His current .174 ISO is his highest mark since rookie ball, which is important because hitting for notable power was the one thing he needed to improve on this season. He will likely be promoted to Triple-A in the coming months, and may even earn a September call-up to the majors.