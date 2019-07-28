Thaiss will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday against the Orioles, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thaiss' playing time had been trending down at the start of the second half, but he'll pick up his fourth consecutive start at either corner-infield spot in the series finale. The matchup with Baltimore's lowly pitching staff has woken Thaiss' dormant bat up to some extent this weekend, as he's gone 2-for-8 with a home run and a pair of walks in the first three games of the series.