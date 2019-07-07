Thaiss will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Though Thaiss didn't play the hot corner much during his time in the minors, the Angels will give him a chance to prove his worth at the position while Tommy La Stella (lower leg) likely remains sidelined through August. While starting in two of his first four games with the big club, Thaiss has gone 1-for-7 with a double and three strikeouts.