Angels' Matt Thaiss: Garners third start
Thaiss will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Though Thaiss didn't play the hot corner much during his time in the minors, the Angels will give him a chance to prove his worth at the position while Tommy La Stella (lower leg) likely remains sidelined through August. While starting in two of his first four games with the big club, Thaiss has gone 1-for-7 with a double and three strikeouts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...