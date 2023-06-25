Thaiss went 3-for-6 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 25-1 win over the Rockies.

Thaiss came into Saturday 0-for-9 over his last four contests, and Chad Wallach had started four games in a row to capitalize on Thaiss's slump. That dry spell is over in a big way, but it's likely the Angels continue a timeshare behind the dish. Thaiss has held his own with a .277/.383/.409 slash line, four homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored and a stolen base over 162 plate appearances on the year.