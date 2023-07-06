Thaiss went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk against the Padres in Wednesday's loss.

Thaiss briefly tied the game in the seventh inning with a 424-foot blast, but San Diego came back to pull out the win. Between Thaiss' previous homer June 24 against Colorado and his long ball Wednesday, he had gone just 3-for-22 with no extra-base hits. Nonetheless, he's worked his way back atop the Angels' catching depth chart due largely to the even greater struggles of Chad Wallach, who hasn't logged a hit since mid-June and has gone 0-for-26 with 15 strikeouts over his past 11 contests.