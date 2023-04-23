Thaiss went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Royals on Saturday.

Thaiss enjoyed a positive night at the plate, scoring the Angels' first run in the third inning and belting a two-run homer to right field in the eighth. The hits were his first of the campaign -- he entered Saturday having gone 0-for-12 through his first six contests. Thaiss is likely to see more time behind the plate with Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder) on the injured list and Max Stassi (hip) still not ready to return from his IL stint.