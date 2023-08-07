Thaiss went 1-for-3 with a solo home run against Seattle in Sunday's extra-inning loss.

Thaiss hit a big solo shot in the seventh inning to tie the game 2-2, but the Mariners ended up pulling out the win in the the 10th frame. The long ball was Thaiss's first since July 18, a span of 13 games. The catcher struggled mightily during that stretch, slashing .103/.200/.103 with no extra-base hits and a 33.3 percent strikeout rate over 45 plate appearances. Thaiss has held onto the primary catcher role since Chad Wallach hasn't hit any better, but both will likely see their playing time reduced when Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder) is ready to return, likely near the end of August.