Thaiss went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Thaiss belted a solo shot as part of the Angels' four-run first inning and later stole his first bag of the year. The 28-year-old was 5-for-22 over his last 10 appearances since his last multi-hit game May 16. Thaiss boosted his season slash line to .300/.379/.444 with seven extra-base hits and 16 runs scored across 103 plate appearances.