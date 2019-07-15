Thaiss went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Thaiss entered the game with just one hit in 14 at-bats this month, but he came through in a big way when he hit a three-run home run -- the first of his career -- to give his club the lead for good in the eighth inning. Despite this pivotal contribution, Thaiss should not be considered for fantasy purposes until he displays the ability to produce regularly.