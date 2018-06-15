Thaiss was placed on the temporary inactive list at Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

The reason behind Thaiss' absence is unclear, nor is it known when the Angels expect him to rejoin the Triple-A affiliate. The temporary hiatus comes in the midst of at hot stretch at the plate for the first baseman, who had racked up five extra-base hits as part of a 13-for-32 (.406 average) showing at the plate over the previous seven contests. Thaiss is slashing a healthy .338/.376/.600 while striking out in only 11 times in 85 plate appearances (12.9%) since earning a promotion to the Pacific Coast League in late May.