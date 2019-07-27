Thaiss went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Orioles.

Thaiis launched his second career home run with a two-run shot off Asher Wojciechowski to put the Angels on the board in the fifth inning. Despite getting the start, the 24-year-old has struggled to land a consistent spot in the lineup. Through 30 at-bats, Thaiss is hitting just .133/.212/.367.

