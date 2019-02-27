Angels' Matt Thaiss: Knocks two doubles Tuesday
Thaiss was 2-for-3 with a run scored, two RBI and two doubles during Tuesday's spring win against Oakland.
Thaiss posted a .277/.328/.457 slash line with 10 home runs over 85 games at Triple-A Salt Lake in 2018. Barring an injury to Justin Bour or Albert Pujols, the 23-year-old is an unlikely candidate to crack the Opening Day roster.
