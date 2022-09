Thaiss went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Mariners.

Thaiss went without a hit for the third time in his last four games, but he was able to record the first stolen base of his career after a sixth-inning walk. The 27-year-old is slashing .256/.302/.410 with two home runs, four RBI and five runs scored through 43 plate appearances. He's still likely to be limited to backup duties at catcher and first base.