Thaiss came off the bench and went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring training loss to the Mariners.

The Angels' first base prospect has hit the ground running this spring, batting .313 (5-for-16) with a pair of homers and four RBI. He has a tough road to breaking camp on the 25-man roster as the club will likely want their backup first baseman to be right-handed in order to platoon with Luis Valbuena. That said, if the 22-year-old can continue to prove that he has developed the power to compliment his solid discipline at the plate (77 walks in 606 plate appearances across two levels last season), he could force manager Mike Scioscia to make a tough decision come Opening Day.