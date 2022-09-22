site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Matt Thaiss: Not in Thursday's lineup
Thaiss isn't starting Thursday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Thaiss started three of the last four games and went 0-for-8 with three walks and five strikeouts over that stretch. Kurt Suzuki will draw the start behind the dish and bat seventh Thursday.
