Angels' Matt Thaiss: Off Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thaiss isn't starting Tuesday against the White Sox, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Thaiss went 3-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and a steal during Monday's game, earning himself a day off in the process. Chad Wallach will take over as the Angels' catcher Tuesday and bat eighth.
