Angels' Matt Thaiss: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thaiss is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The lefty-hitting Thaiss will take a seat for the second day in a row with southpaw Ken Waldichuk taking the mound for the Athletics. Matt Duffy will spell Thaiss at first base.
