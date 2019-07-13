Thaiss is not starting Saturday against Seattle.

Thaiss started four of the six previous games but sits Saturday, likely due the Mariners starting lefty Wade LeBlanc. If Thaiss is indeed in a platoon role, he could find himself on the bench frequently over the next few days, with the Angels facing three lefties in their next five contests. David Fletcher starts at third base Saturday, with Luis Rengifo at second.

