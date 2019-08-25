Thaiss is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After going 2-for-8 with a double while starting the first two games of the series, the lefty-hitting Thaiss will take a seat for the finale with southpaw Framber Valdez on the bump for Houston. David Fletcher will slide over to third base while Thaiss sits, opening up the keystone for Luis Rengifo.