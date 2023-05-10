Thaiss will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Though he was on the bench for Tuesday's 3-1 loss, Thaiss should have a clearer path to seeing the bulk of the starts behind the plate after Chad Wallach (concussion/neck) recently joined Max Stassi (personal/hip) and Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder) on the injured list. Thaiss is hitting .310 with an .829 OPS over 50 plate appearances on the season and could be worth a look in leagues that start two catchers where he may still be available on the waiver wire.