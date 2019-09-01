Thaiss is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Thaiss will be sitting due to a lefty (David Price) being on the bump for Boston, but the rookie doesn't look like he's a safe bet to play regularly versus righties anymore, either. He'll be on the bench for the fifth time in six games and looks to have effectively lost out to fellow infielder Luis Rengifo for a spot in Los Angeles' everyday lineup.