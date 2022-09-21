Thaiss will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He's behind the plate for the third time in four games and appears to have settled in as the Angels' preferred option at catcher ahead of the struggling Max Stassi, who is hitting .109 with a 31.8 percent strikeout rate since the beginning of August. Thaiss hasn't dazzled since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 25, but his .233/.306/.372 slash line in 17 games over the past month is a marked improvement from what Stassi has provided the Angels.