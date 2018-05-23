Thaiss was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Thaiss will head to Triple-A for the first time in his career after slashing .287/.352/.490 with six homers across 40 games with Double-A mobile. The 23-year-old will look to carry his success to the highest level of the minors, where he'll likely spend the remainder of the season. Thaiss could earn a September call-up to the Angels if he holds his own with the Bees.