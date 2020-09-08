Thaiss was recalled and will start Tuesday against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Thaiss was called up to fill in at second base for the Angels after Franklin Barreto (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Luis Rengifo (thumb) could be the favorite for playing time when he's healthy, but Thaiss will get the starting nod Tuesday while Rengifo remains day-to-day. Thaiss appeared in five major-league games earlier in the season and went 2-for-10 with two runs and three strikeouts.