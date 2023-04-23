Thaiss is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Though he's temporarily moved to the top of the depth chart at catcher with Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder) recently joining Max Stassi (hip) on the injured list, Thaiss will take a seat for the day game after a night game while Chad Wallach receives a turn behind the dish. In Saturday's 11-8 loss, Thaiss caught all nine innings and went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored. The two hits were the first of the season for Thaiss, who went 0-for-12 over his first six games with the Angels.