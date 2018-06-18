Thaiss (personal) was activated from the temporary inactive list at Triple-A Salt Lake and appeared in three games for the club over the weekend, going a combined 1-for-11.

Thaiss was away from the team for three days while attending to the personal matter. The 23-year-old first baseman is slashing .308/.357/.549 across 98 plate appearances with Salt Lake since being promoted from Double-A Mobile in late May.