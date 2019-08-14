Thaiss is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.

Thaiss is on the bench in the midst of a 3-for-31 slump with 11 strikeouts over the past 11 games. The infield will shift in Thaiss' absence, with Luis Renigfo starting at second base, batting seventh, and Wilfredo Tovar starting at shortstop, batting ninth.

