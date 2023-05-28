Thaiss is back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, starting at catcher and batting seventh.

According to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, manager Phil Nevin said Thaiss has been dealing with a minor hip issue, which may explain why the backstop was out of the lineup each of the past three games. Assuming he comes out of Sunday's contest no worse for the wear, Thaiss should see the bulk of the starts at catcher over Chad Wallach heading into the Angels' upcoming seven-game week.