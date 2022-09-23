site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Matt Thaiss: Sitting again Friday
Sep 23, 2022
Thaiss isn't starting Friday against the Twins.
Thaiss has gone 0-for-15 with a run, a stolen base, four walks and nine strikeouts over his last six games and will be on the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Max Stassi is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
