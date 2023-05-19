Thaiss is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
Thaiss has seen the overwhelming majority of playing time behind the plate lately for the Angels, but he'll get a day off against the Twins on Friday for their series opener. Chad Wallach is starting behind the plate and hitting eighth.
More News
-
Angels' Matt Thaiss: Playing time likely to increase•
-
Angels' Matt Thaiss: Posts three hits in Sunday's loss•
-
Angels' Matt Thaiss: Tallies three hits Thursday•
-
Angels' Matt Thaiss: Starting after three-game absence•
-
Angels' Matt Thaiss: Takes seat against Brewers•
-
Angels' Matt Thaiss: Resting for day game•