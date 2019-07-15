Thaiss will head to the bench for Monday's game against the Astros.

Thaiss went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's series finale with Seattle, but he'll take a seat Monday with Framber Valdez set to serve as the bulk reliever. David Fletcher will lead off and man the hot corner, opening the door for Luis Rengifo to draw a start at second base.