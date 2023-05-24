Thaiss went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Red Sox.
Thaiss has now hit safely in three straight games, going 3-for-8 with two RBI in that span. The catcher extended the Angels' lead to 2-0 with his fifth-inning solo shot Tuesday. For the season, he's slashing .291/.374/.418 with two homers, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and four doubles through 91 plate appearances.
