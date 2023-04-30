Thaiss will start at catcher and bat sixth Sunday against the Brewers.
Thaiss is back in the lineup after sitting in each of the Angels' last three games, with two of the lefty-hitting catcher's absences coming against southpaws and one coming versus right-hander Corbin Burnes. Though Thaiss will draw back into the starting nine for the series finale in Milwaukee, the fact that the righty-hitting Chad Wallach drew the start against Burnes on Saturday suggests that Thaiss may not even be viewed as a strong-side platoon option at the position while the Angels are without both Max Stassi (hip) and Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder).