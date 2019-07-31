Thaiss went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a victory versus Detroit on Tuesday.

Thaiss opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning, then plated the final run of the game with a single in the seventh. After posting a .111 average through his first nine games, the rookie has now collected at least one hit in his last five outings, going 8-for-17 with four homers and eight runs batted in over that stretch.