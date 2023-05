Thaiss went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI in an 11-7 win against St. Louis on Thursday.

Thaiss opened the scoring for Los Angeles with an RBI single in the second inning. He knocked in another run with a single in the following frame and finished with his first three-hit game of the season. Thaiss is slashing .265/.375/.412 with a home run, eight runs and six RBI through 40 plate appearances on the campaign.