Thaiss is starting at third base for Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels have a logjam at first base and designated hitter with Albert Pujols and Justin Bour -- while Shohei Ohtani (elbow) is also nearing his return -- so Thaiss is testing out his positional versatility. The 23-year-old slashed .372/.413/.674 as he spent the entirety of spring training in major-league camp.