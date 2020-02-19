Thaiss will get the majority of his work at first base, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Although Thaiss spent time in the Dominican Republic this winter working at third base, the signing of Anthony Rendon has rendered the 24-year-old's services at the hot corner mostly unnecessary. Instead, Thaiss will focus on improving at first base, where he logged 13 games (as opposed to 43 games at third base) last season.